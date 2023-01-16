LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department covers about 72 square miles between the village and two townships. Last year, its firefighters had more calls than their 10-year average, but Fire Chief Mark Hall says it’s all part of the job.

Lisbon’s fire department had 320 calls last year, up 52 calls from 2021. Of the 320, 122 were in Lisbon, 142 were in Center Township and 55 were in Elkrun Township.

Since joining the department in 1987, Chief Hall says he’s only seen it get over 300 once.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why we’ve had it,” he said.

Chief Hall says other departments are also dealing with a higher volume of calls.

The department doesn’t run medical calls — outside of helping EMTs — and covers Lisbon and Center and Elkrun townships.

“The majority of our calls were alarms — false alarms followed by medical assist, which were lift assist,” Chief Hall said.

Along with assisting with car accident clean-ups.

Chief Hall says they could go weeks without getting a call. But the last week of the year, the department had a high number of calls.

“In a matter of 10 days, we had 17 calls when the weather got really bad and cold and it was various calls. It’s either feast or famine with the calls they get,” Chief Hall said.

But being a volunteer department, many of the firefighters have other jobs.

“Daylights are always tough but we have mutual aid with multiple departments like Hanoverton, Winona, Leetonia, West Point,” Chief Hall said.

Chief Hall says he’s proud of the work they’ve done, but they could always use more help.

“Like ourselves, like a lot of fire departments around the nation, we are hurting for numbers. The membership roster is down,” Chief Hall said.

Right now, they have 21 firefighters. They would like to be at 25.

If you wish to apply, you can either call and leave a message at 330-424-9613 or stop down during their training nights on Wednesdays.