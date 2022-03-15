LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Lisbon woman accused in the death of her baby in 2020 waived her upcoming trial on Monday in court.

Rebecca Young is facing several charges. The charges include involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with evidence.

According to an article in the Salem News, Young’s attorney agreed to have her sign a waiver of time for her upcoming trial. Young is accused of hiding the death of her newborn after giving birth at her home, and trying to cover up evidence when she learned of an investigation.

Reports say that the baby was believed to be a day old when it died.