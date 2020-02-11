Lisbon trooper honored for life-saving actions

Sergeant Daniel Morrison was honored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for helping save a frantic person on I-80

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A trooper in Lisbon was honored Tuesday morning for going above the call of duty.

Sergeant Daniel Morrison was honored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for helping save a frantic person on Interstate 80.

Morrison was off-duty in December when he saw someone running on the highway. He immediately stopped to find out what was going on.

According to Highway Patrol, the man was distraught about medical and family issues and had intended to commit suicide. Morrison got the man to walk over to the side of the road, and he took him into custody so he couldn’t harm himself or others.

The man was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

“This man, on a day with his wife and two young kids in the car, went into action, put his own safety at risk to save a life, and that is certainly what he did,” said Highway Patrol Col. Richard S. Fambro.

Morrison received the Superintendent’s Citation of Merit award during a ceremony at the Lisbon Post.