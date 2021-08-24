Lisbon trail filmed for upcoming video project across Ohio, PA, WV

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Greenway Trail in Lisbon will be featured in a video about different trails in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a videographer was filming people biking and walking the trail.

The video is for Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a nonprofit to preserve some of these trails nationwide. About 13 people showed up to be filmed for the video.

“So, I just captured them doing what they do on the trail, natural environment, took some portraits and then talked with them a little bit. No interviews, but it was a great day. A great group,” said David Rohm of Wild Excellence Films.

He says they are two-thirds of the way done with their project, but he is unsure when Rails-to-Trails will show it.

