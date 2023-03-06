LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a murder over the weekend in Lisbon was in court Monday morning and his bond was set.

Bond was set at $1.5 million for 31-year-old Michael J. Blower during a video arraignment.

The Columbiana County prosecutor said more charges may be coming after Blower stated in court that he purposefully wanted to do harm and the murder was a planned attack.

Blower will be back in court next Monday at 1 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.