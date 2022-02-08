Lisbon students to get advice from businesses and lawmakers

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Some students in Lisbon will be presenting to the Columbiana County’s Business Advisory Council next Thursday.

Local businesses meet up to discuss what they are looking for in employees. This gives the schools a chance to help students going into the workforce.

After the presentation Thursday, the school will give a walking tour to Representative Tim Ginter as a way to educate them on what local lawmakers do and how constituents can help.

“They vote on bills, they vote on amendments each and every month or couple of months. They really need to hear voices,” said Lisbon Superintendent Joe Siefky.

Meeting with Representative Ginter is part of the Hearts and Souls Project, which connects schools with local lawmakers.