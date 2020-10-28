Lisbon Sparkle Market building and land up for auction

There are five parcels, but each is being sold separately

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the end of an era in Lisbon. The Lisbon Sparkle Market is closing and Saturday will be the last day of business.

The supermarket had opened in 1968, right along Route 45.

The entire holdings of the Hillyer Family Trust, including the supermarket, will be auctioned off on November 20.

The entire lot includes about 35 acres, much of it wooded land.

Kiko Auctions is handling the sale. You can register to bid online at kikoauctions.com.