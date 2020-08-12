Lisbon sells apple-themed masks to community in light of canceled festival

Each mask is $12 and they only have about 50 left

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Lisbon canceled the Johnny Appleseed Festival, but it’s selling masks with the apple theme to help you comply with the mask mandate.

The masks even come in different designs on the inside and outside. They were originally ordered for a food drive-thru festival.

“I just got a card from a lady, she ordered one from Washington state. She’s originally from here, she seen them on Facebook and she sent a card and check and I will send her one out to Washington,” said Marilyn McCullough, executive director from the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

They can be picked up at Almost Perfect Foundation and Dashing Divas on S. Park Avenue. They can also be found at the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce office.