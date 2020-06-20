Lisbon protesters rally in support of Black Lives Matter and FedEx driver assault

Along with Brackins, various village officials were at the protest like the mayor, Chief of Police and a member of council

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A Black Lives Matter protest was held in Lisbon Saturday.

The protest was peaceful and was held to show support for the movement and Brandon Brackins.

Brackins is the FedEx driver who was called a racial slur and spat on while delivering in Lisbon.

Along with Brackins, various village officials were at the protest like the mayor, the Chief of Police and a member of council.

Organizer Tiffany Clarkson who used to work in Lisbon said when she saw Brackins’ video she knew she had to do something.

“I was very heartbroken. I cried for two hours because I could not believe that someone would be that rude to somebody else,” Clarkson said.

“I really just hope that everything that’s going on is for a good cause and we can really make a change. That’s really it,” said Brackins.

Across the way, the Columbiana Militia also showed up to support Brackins and the movement.

They stayed across the street, wanting to be there for support and to be there in case someone showed up to disrupt the peaceful protest.

“We’re here to support the group, support the organization. We’re also not going to see no rioting or looting in this county though,” said Davide Rudder, Columbiana County Militia member.

The militia offered up their megaphone to the protesters.

After the event, they took a picture with them and invited them for lunch.