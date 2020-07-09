Lisbon police phone line temporarily down

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Trumbull County Combined Health District and the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board are reporting an increase in overdoses in the county for the months of May and June.

"There were 90 total overdoses in the month of May and 107 in the month of June," said Frank Migliozzi, health commissioner of the Trumbull County Combined Health District. "This is the highest number of overdoses we've seen since our deadliest year in 2017."