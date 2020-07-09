Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Lisbon police phone line temporarily down

Local News

Anyone with an emergency should call 911 or Columbiana County sheriff

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A crew working in Lisbon hit fiber-optic lines, knocking out phone lines for the Lisbon Police Department.

Anyone with an emergency should call 911 or Columbiana County sheriff at 330-424-7255.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com