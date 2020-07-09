Lisbon police phone line temporarily down Local News Anyone with an emergency should call 911 or Columbiana County sheriff by: WYTV Staff Posted: Jul 9, 2020 / 08:43 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 9, 2020 / 08:43 AM EDT Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A crew working in Lisbon hit fiber-optic lines, knocking out phone lines for the Lisbon Police Department. Anyone with an emergency should call 911 or Columbiana County sheriff at 330-424-7255. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle