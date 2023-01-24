LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Big news out of Lisbon’s Police Department tonight. They are in the process of starting a K-9 unit.

Police Chief Mike Abraham said the total cost of the dog and special police cruiser for the K-9 is about $70,000. The village managed to raise about $30,000 of that through donations.

Their K-9 should begin working in the spring.

“It’s a multipurpose dog, so it’ll be for tracking, officer safety and drugs,” Abraham said. “The dog will be here six weeks with the handler, six weeks with the trainer.”

Lisbon police are also getting police body cameras. Officers are in the process of training for them.

Police will begin wearing them at the beginning of February. They got a grant from the governor’s office to help cover the cost.