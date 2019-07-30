Lisbon photographer sentenced to prison for producing violent child porn

Investigators said he used legitimate pictures of local clients’ children to make it look like they were in inappropriate situations

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A one-time professional photographer from Lisbon is on his way to prison, convicted of producing child pornography.

A federal judge in Youngstown sentenced David Grunden Tuesday afternoon to nearly 16 years behind bars on charges of receipt of child pornography and advertising child pornography.

Investigators said between 2014 and 2017, Grunden received numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Last October, FBI agents raided his home and studio. Investigators said they found over 7,500 images of child pornography, including images of children under the age of 5.

Among the images were edited photos and videos of children being raped, beaten and killed. Investigators said Grunden used legitimate pictures of local clients’ children to make it look like they were in these inappropriate situations.

Prosecutors said he was producing pornographic images and videos involving children and adults, then putting them on the internet.

“Young children were raped in order to produce the images this defendant downloaded and consumed,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Real children had their lives destroyed and this defendant was actively soliciting people to subject more children to torture. The community is safer with this man behind bars.”

Police said Grunden also sought out men to have sex with children on film.

In these online advertisements, investigators said Grunden expressed the desire to beat children for sexual pleasure.

“Possessing, producing and sharing child pornography is despicable,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith. “To add in the desire to sexually torture children goes beyond comprehension. For his heinous acts, David Grunden will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars where he will no longer be a threat to kids.”

A couple of weeks ago, Grunden’s attorney asked the judge to consider Grunden’s mental health history before his sentencing.