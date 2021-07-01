Lisbon offers free concert Friday night, making up for rained out June show

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for something to do Friday night, a free concert is taking place in Columbiana County.

“Half the Nation” will be at the gazebo in downtown Lisbon.

It’s free, and the first 200 people get a water, hot dog and chips on the house.

This concert is a make-up date from a rained out show in June.

“People just want to go out, return to some type of normal life, and we’re giving them the chance to do so. We have a beautiful gazebo, a beautiful square. It’s just nice to be outside again. Not worries about masks or social distancing. Although, we are a little bit worried but not that much. It’s just good to be back. It’s summertime. Great weather again,” said Lisbon’s Mayor Peter Wilson.

The concert starts a 6:30 p.m.

The mayor says there’s also a free movie in the park featuring “Tom and Jerry.” It starts at 9:30 p.m.