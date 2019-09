A motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck in Lawrence County

NORTH BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A motorcyclist from Lisbon died Thursday after colliding with a pickup truck in North Beaver Twp.

The accident happened about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Smalls Ferry Rd. and Columbiana Rd.

Police say James Adkins, 50, of Lisbon, was taken by ambulance from the scene and was later pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Police say Adkins was not wearing a helmet.

No other details about the crash were released. The accident remains under investigation.