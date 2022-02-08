Lisbon library working to make Valentine’s Day special for seniors

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lepper Library in Lisbon is spreading the love this Valentine’s season.

A table is set up inside where you can make a Valentine’s Day card for folks in nursing homes. All you have to do is write a message on one side of the card. Then, design it how you want with stickers and colored pencils.

They’re hope is to put a smile on the faces of senior citizens.

“It makes people remember that they’re there, and it makes the people filling them out feel good. Hopefully, the seniors will feel good when they get it,” said Lepper Library Director Marcy Kaiser.

You have a few more days to fill one out. Afterward, the library will hand deliver them.