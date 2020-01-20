Lisbon hair salon raises money cutting hair to help a local family

On Christmas Eve, 2019, Josh Hiles died in an auto accident, leaving behind his wife and two sons

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – On Christmas Eve, 2019, 29 year-old Josh Hiles died in an auto accident. He left behind his wife and two sons.

When someone dies, expenses can build up, so in efforts to help the Hiles family, Layered Edge in Lisbon held a Cut-a-thon Sunday.

Anyone could come in and pay $5 to get their hair cut.

Layered Edge said they raised $250 with over 30 people attending.

Some people even showed up just to donate.

“There was people that actually came in and donated that didn’t even get their hair cut. That is just amazing. They just wanted to help out the cause and everything and just liked what we were doing. I mean, that’s great,” said Edward Berresford of Layered Edge.

Layered Edge does plan to hold another Cut-a-thon in the future. That one will benefit the village.