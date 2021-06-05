Lisbon gives kids fun ways to beat the heat

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a hot, dray day in the Valley Saturday, but kids in Lisbon got the chance to cool down.

The Splash Pad opened up Saturday after the village council agreed to it earlier this week.

This was the first day for the year — and it was a great time to have some cool water to beat the heat.

It’s set up with sprinklers and different ways for the kids to have fun and get soaking wet.

The Splash Pad will be opened daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The pad will also be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. for family hours.

On Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. for people with special needs. The hours are set aside for those that don’t feel comfortable going at another time.

