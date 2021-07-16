Lisbon Fire Department to receive money for new equipment, training

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Fire Department is going to be getting an influx of cash soon.

Chief Mark Hall says they’ll be getting $150,000 from the state budget.

He thanked Senator Rulli and Mayor Peter Wilson for helping make it happen.

Right now, Chief Hall and firefighters are looking at possible needs, like rescue equipment, air bottles and hoses.

“This is going to benefit not only the fire department but the citizens of Lisbon, Center and Elk Run Townships, which are the areas that we provide services for. Having the updated equipment and updated training, it’s just beneficial to everybody,” Chief Hall said.

Chief Hall says the money won’t be available until next July, but the news of it was a well-received surprise.