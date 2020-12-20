Lisbon fire chief gives advice on keeping real Christmas trees

After the Christmas season, you shouldn't burn your tree. Instead, take it to a recycling center

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – If you got a real tree for Christmas this year, there’s some safety tips you need to know.

First, keep the tree watered and don’t let it dry out.

Any fire or candles should be kept away from the tree.

If your tree sits in water, there’s one trick you can do to help keep it healthy.

“There’s an old adage is if you water the tree, throw an Aspirin once a week in there. For some reason, that supposedly keeps the sap in and keeps them healthier longer,” said Chief Mark Hall.

Also, after the Christmas season, you shouldn’t burn your tree. Instead, take it to a recycling center.