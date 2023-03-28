LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Village Council has tabled a proposal to file a class action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern.

Tuesday night, council members heard from former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann. He now runs his own law firm and has partnered with Morgan and Morgan.

Dann explained that municipalities filing a class action is different than individual citizens.

He said the first responders who responded to the train derailment could file workers’ compensation claims, even years from now, and those claims could put a financial strain on the village.

“We want to make sure that the government entities are protected so that the equipment that may have been at risk is protected and to the extent that the cities can bring claims that are different than individuals can bring,” Dann said.

Dann said other townships and villages are also considering suing Norfolk Southern.

Lisbon council is still considering and will bring up the issue again at its April 25 meeting.