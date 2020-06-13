Lisbon community responds in support of FedEx driver who said he was spit on, called racial slur

The community made signs showing support and the proceeds will go to a charity of Brandon's choice

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lisbon community responded to the FedEx driver from Cleveland who said he was called a racial slur and spat on while he was working in the area.

23-year-old Brandon Brackins took to Facebook Live to tell the story after it happened.

The Lisbon community responded to the incident and are selling signs that say “Hate has no home here, but Brandon does.”

The proceeds will go to a charity of Brandon’s choice.

They want him to know he is welcome and whoever did this knows that the community doesn’t stand for that kind of behavior.

“Well, when I saw the video, I was so disheartened. I was so sad that this happened in our little town, and I just felt like we had to do something to show Brandon that not all of us are like that person who assaulted him that day. And that when he comes to work every day and delivers in Lisbon, that he sees how many people support him and love him here in this town and appreciate him and appreciate what he does,” said organizer Christine Scheffler.

The signs are being made and should be ready by Monday.

If you’d like to send a letter of support, gift card or money to Brandon for him to give to the charity of his choice, you can mail them to Christine Schreffler at 605 North Market Street or to Eric Davis at 355 East Chestnut Street. Both live in Lisbon.