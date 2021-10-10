Lisbon community rallies to support student recently released from ICU

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A benefit dinner was held in Lisbon Sunday for an East Liverpool High School student.

Kaden Davis is a sophomore who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

The dinner focused on lessening some of the financial burden for his care on his family.

T-shirts and bracelets with “Kaden Strong” were available for purchase. There was also a raffle and over 100 baskets for the Chinese auction.

“He’s been in ICU for six weeks and just got to come home a couple days ago, so his mom and dad haven’t been working, they have been away so the community wanted to come together and support them in some way,” said his grandmother Becky Jordan.

Davis is working daily to regain some strength and all proceeds from the benefit dinner will go directly to Davis and his family.