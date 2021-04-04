Lisbon church moves Easter services to Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Out at the Canfield Fairgrounds, Greenford Christian Church celebrated Easter Sunday morning.

The church usually holds service in its sanctuary in Lisbon, but with the number of people who turn up for Easter service, the church decided it needed a bigger venue to allow for social distancing.

So, the new H-4 building at the fairground was converted for services Sunday.

Communion was individually packed into single-serve containers.

In between the early service and second service, all of the chairs in the building were sanitized.

“Now that things are starting to get a little bit better, we decided, hey, let’s do it in the middle of the community. We pull from all different directions around us — Columbiana, Leetonia, Lisbon, Canfield, Boardman, you name it. So we thought, hey, let’s have it at the fairgrounds. It’s a big enough facility that we can have service,” said Sean Kelly, lead pastor at Greenford Christian Church.

Several hundred people showed up for service at the fairground.

They say, during Easter service, they usually have thousands attend.