Lisbon chamber unveils new travel brochure

Submitted photo Columbiana County Park Board Chairman Tom Butch, Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce President LaDawn Whitman and Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson look over the village’s new tourist brochure.

Free copies are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, the Park District office and Village Hall

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A new travel brochure is available for visitors to Lisbon.

According to the Morning Journal, the new “Welcome to Lisbon” brochure began being made available to tourists and village residents last week.

The brochure was created by the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce, with funding from the Columbiana County Park District and the village of Lisbon. It updates a previous one that was published two years ago.

The brochure features a detailed map of Lisbon’s downtown as well as the Greenway Trail and various points of interest, all within a 10-mile radius of the village.

