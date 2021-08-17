Lisbon Cemetery raised money at fair while volunteering to park cars

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Cemetery raised $3,500 during the Columbiana County Fair.

People who work at the cemetery volunteered their time to park cars in an empty lot.

They’ve been doing fair parking since 2017, with the exception of last year. The money will be used to help replace some of the equipment.

They were asking for just a five-dollar donation, but some gave more.

“One fella in particular drove in here with a Tesla and he wanted it kind of isolated, and we accommodated that and he gave us $10, and there were other people, donated more. They knew what it was for,” said Wendell Cole, Chairman of the Cemetery Board.

No graves were parked on, and cars were placed in an open field.