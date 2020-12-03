Lisbon celebrating Christmas a little differently with ‘reverse parade’

It's set up as a reverse parade, so you'll drive by the floats

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Christmas Parade is going to look a little different in Lisbon.

For starters, it’s going to take place at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. It’s set up as a reverse parade, so you’ll drive by the floats. You’ll enter through the main gate, off of Lee Avenue.

Even though it won’t be as big as planned, organizers felt this tradition was still important.

“We just wanted to try to have some normalcy, and a Christmas parade — even though it won’t be downtown — it will still be something that the families can do,” said Marilyn McCullough, of the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. Afterward, the gazebo in the middle of town will be lit up.