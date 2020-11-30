Lisbon businesses taking part in holiday event to boost local economy

If you make it to each participating business, you can enter into a drawing for a gift basket

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Businesses in Lisbon are helping celebrate the holidays with a Gnomes for the Holiday event.

Twelve businesses will have a gnome Christmas tree in their stores. Each one will be giving away a small gift when you join in.

If you make it to each one, you can enter into a drawing for a gift basket.

You can pick up a ticket at any of the 12 businesses.

“We need to get people in our stores. If we want them to be here next year at this time, we need to support them,” said Marilyn McCullough, with the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

The event runs from Dec. 1-5.