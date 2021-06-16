Lisbon building at center of effort to save its history

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Landmark Foundation is looking to preserve one of the city’s oldest buildings.

The property sits on North Market Street and used to house Nace’s Pharmacy.

They are holding a Paris-style, to-go luncheon next Saturday to help raise funds. The event will be at the PL&W Train Station on Market Street.

The building is almost 200 years old and the landmark foundation would like to repurpose it.

“Keep the downtown vital and bring people in so they have somewhere to walk. We don’t need a parking lot. We need to preserve our history because you can’t repeat it. You can’t fix it. You can’t reconstruct it,” said Lisbon Landmark President Barb DeCort,

The last day to register is Monday. For details about the project and ticket information can be found on the foundation’s website.