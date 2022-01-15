Lisbon basketball player seriously injured during Friday’s game

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Lisbon’s boys and girls basketball games for Saturday are canceled after a player was seriously injured during the game Friday night.

According to the Morning Journal, the game against East Palestine was called short with 1:21 left of play after sophomore Austin Dailey ran into a wall at East Palestine High School. Dailey was sent to the hospital with a serious injury due to the incident.

Dailey is currently a patient at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron. A family member said he is currently doing well.

