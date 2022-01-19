Lisbon basketball player recovering after serious game injuries

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, we reported on a Lisbon basketball player who was hospitalized after serious injuries at a game Friday night.

Austin Dailey’s injuries were so severe that games that were scheduled for Saturday at Lisbon were canceled.

On Wednesday, we spoke with his mother, Courtney Logan, who says Dailey is doing much better.

“It was honestly a true relief, a true relief,” she said.

Credit: Courtney Logan

Credit: Courtney Logan

Credit: Courtney Logan

Credit: Courtney Logan

Credit: Courtney Logan

Credit: Courtney Logan

Credit: Courtney Logan

Logan said that Saturday afternoon was when her son started to feel like himself again after he was severely injured on Friday night.

“Saturday afternoon he was a totally different child. It put a smile on my face and gave me some relief,” Logan said.

Dailey plays for the Lisbon varsity basketball team.

Logan said her son was excited to play East Palestine on Friday, however, things took a turn for the worst toward the end of the game.

“He just took off running and it looked like he was going to go up for the shot and try to block it and he just went flying in the air and just hit… Hit the wall,” Logan said.

Dailey said he doesn’t remember much but has seen videos of the accident since then.

“I don’t really remember anything, but when I seen the video, I was like, dang,” Dailey said.

Dailey’s injuries landed him in the trauma unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital downtown. He was then flown to the Akron Children’s main campus.

He has a broken collarbone, a nickel-sized brain bleed and a bruise on one side of his brain.

Dailey said right now he has trouble remembering, but that it won’t last for long.

“My memory is not that well, but it will get better,” he said.

Dailey is planning on going to school this coming Monday, Jan. 24 and his mother said his classmates and teachers have been super supportive through all of this.

“The teachers have been great, the administration has been great. You know, just take it a day at a time and see how he does,” Logan said.

Dailey and his family say they’re very grateful for the community’s support.

All Dailey really had to say was, “I love my little town.”