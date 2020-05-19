Lisbon American Legion honors about 600 fallen soldiers by placing flags on graves

Soldiers were represented from every war, even the Revolutionary War

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Memorial Day is one week away, so members of the Lisbon American Legion took time to place flags on the gravesites of veterans.

About 50 people showed up around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lisbon Cemetery. They managed to place about 600 flags around tombstones.

The American Legion does this every year to honor the men and women who served.

“I was walking around and I was straightening one of the posts that said ‘World War II’ and when I straighten it up, it said ‘Died 1944, Killed in Action.’ That kind of spells it out right there. You straighten that one guy’s post, put a flag in it, he never even seen this cemetery,” said Bill Chludzinski, American Legion Post 109.

On Memorial Day there is usually a ceremony, but it has been canceled this year.