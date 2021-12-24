Liquor, wine fly off the shelves ahead of Christmas

(WKBN) — The staff at Chalet Premier in North Lima said the parking lot has been busy all of Friday as many try to get this year’s hot-ticket item — bourbon.

“It’s everybody’s new favorite hobby and they’re buying for themselves, for other people, for gifts. But just for everyday consumption I think too. They’re just out there just looking for the bourbons that are tough to get,” said manager Ryan Zocolo.

Zocolo said trends in the alcohol industry are always changing but this one seems to be a lifestyle now.

“Five years ago we would say vodka was the most popular thing, it’s not even close anymore,” he said.

According to Zocolo, there are some other hot items this year besides the bourbon.

“Seltzer categories exploded, there’s going to be new ones next year. Wine sales are great right now. A lot of high-end wines that we have that people are buying for gifts and just for the holidays, for when their family is coming over and they want a nice bottle of wine instead of the $10 one they buy on a normal basis,” Zocolo said.

Zocolo said they have been experiencing some issues with keeping some of their shelves stocked, especially with the bourbon whiskey.

“The supply is a little bit of an issue, everybody is looking for that perfect gift and especially the bourbon section so we gotta work with what we got and sell something else if we can’t find what they’re looking for,” Zocolo said.

The supply shortages didn’t seem to stop shoppers from coming in to get the perfect gift or the right pairing for their Christmas dinner.

“Liquor sales are up, liquor sales are as big as they were last year if not bigger,” Zocolo said.

Chalet Premier will be closed for Christmas.