CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Cortland’s F precinct will be asked to decide whether or not to approve liquor sales at the Cortland Roller Rink.

Two issues will appear on their ballots. One for sales Monday through Saturday and a second for Sunday sales.

Owner Sean Tisone says right now the rink is busy on the weekend but is only open for a total of 17 hours each week. He said if sales are approved, he hopes to bring more than just skating to the building to increase activity there during the week.

“My vision is to bring in local bands to bring in some trade shows and maybe have country line dancing – it’s popular right now. Anything that people need a big open area for we can accomplish,” he said.

Tisone says should the issues pass, it has the potential to bring more jobs, revenue, expanded tax base and fun to the area.

Whether or not it’s approved will be up to the 782 voters in the precinct.