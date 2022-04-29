YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The free Youngstown Summer Movie Series released its lineup of movies scheduled this year.

The movies will be shown from June 20 through August 15 on the lawn of Wean Park, located at 229 E. Front St.

Each movie starts at 9 p.m. Monday. If there is a rain-out, it will be shown at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Concessions will be available.

The schedule is as follows:

June 20 – “Ghostbusters Afterlife” (2021)

June 27 – “Encanto” (2021)

July 11 – “Dark Crystal” (1982)

July 25 – “Christmas Vacation” (1989)

August 9 – “Spiderman No Way Home” (2021)

August 15 – “School of Rock” (2003)

A special “Drive-in Movie Night” will also be held at the Youngstown Amphitheater featuring “Space Jam” (1996). That movie starts at 9 p.m. Friday, July 22.

The Amphitheatre is located at 201 South Phelps St.

The Youngstown Summer Movie Series is sponsored by The City of You, JAC Live, Wean Park, Appleridge Productions and Penguin City Brewing Company.