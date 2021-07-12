‘Like another eye witness’: Struthers Police Department’s new body cameras also work keeping officers safe

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Police Department is working to be more transparent with the community. It purchased 20 body cameras for around $42,000 in a five-year deal, and the equipment has already been put to use.

Body cameras are becoming more common with local police departments, and Struthers Police Department is just the latest working to get the equipment.

“With the growing trend in the United States with accountability, I feel that it’s very important,” said Chief Tim Roddy.

Officer Dalton Moore ran through some of the bells and whistles from simply recording to an SOS button to help signal if an officer needs help.

There are a few different types of lights, and the officers can go back and review the footage on scene. It has another feature that will help police on overnight shifts like Moore.

“If you’re going into the dark, especially if you’re first on scene, it helps you when you’re reviewing your body cam. It’s definitely beneficial to see when you’re reviewing it for your report or to look for evidence,” Moore said.

They have an in-house storage space for footage, and officers are required to start using it before they engage on a scene.

It has a system that will show footage up to a minute before it starts recording.

Roddy says it will help the public while also keeping officers safe.

“This gives us our documentation as to the events that happened,” Roddy said.

“When it’s on, it’s almost like another eye witness, in a sense,” Moore said. “You feel that, obviously what you are doing is being recorded, so you can look back.”