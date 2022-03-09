YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown United as One is doing what it can to save lives during a house fire.

Wednesday, the organization donated $300 to the Youngstown fire department. It’s to buy smoke detectors for city residents.

The fire chief says it’s an “exceptional gift.”

United One President Darrell Jones said every home needs at least two units.

“With a fire, it’s more deadly than an assault rifle. People don’t realize that because with a fire, it can destroy the whole building and take several lives with it. It’s very important to have smoke detectors in every home.

If you need a smoke detector and live in Youngstown, just call the fire department. They come out every Thursday and will install two for you themselves.