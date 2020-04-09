Life of Boardman pastor honored during drive-in funeral service

Those in attendance were then led in a processional past the pastor's family

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The congregation of a Boardman church said goodbye to their pastor at a unique service Wednesday afternoon.

Trinity Fellowship Church held a drive-in funeral in light of Ohio’s social distancing policies that prohibit gatherings of more than ten people.

The church invited its congregation to celebrate the life of Pastor Fred Mayhew by watching the funeral service on the church’s Facebook page.

The service was a decision the pastor’s nephew made so that his family could get the support from their community.

“Pastor Mayhew touched many lives in this Valley, so it was great support for the family to be able to have a going home party, if you will,” said Dan Madden, president of Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Those in attendance were then led in a processional past the pastor’s family.

Madden said this was the first drive-in service he organized and is open to planning more during the coronavirus outbreak.