EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited East Palestine to speak to the boys basketball team and show his support for the village.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted arrived in East Palestine around 1 p.m. Friday and went to the command center for a briefing.

He also visited the derailment scene to survey the damage and check on the cleanup situation.

The lieutenant governor also played basketball with the East Palestine’s girls high school team.

The girls basketball team advanced next round of the postseason Friday after Beachwood forfeited the game due to concerns over the derailment.

Lt. Gov. Husted also spoke with the boys basketball team before their senior night game against Wellsville.

His message to them was to keep their heads up and lock in as a team.

“It’s important that they have fun. That they get back to normal in their lives. That they get to experience their senior year in high school or their sports season. That’s important too,” said Lt. Gov. Husted.

Some of the seniors spoke about how they felt after hearing what the lieutenant governor had to say. They said they were inspired and eager to get on the court.