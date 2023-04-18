EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A special village council meeting was held in East Palestine to discuss fees for food vendors, mainly food trucks.

Tuesday night, council decided to change an ordinance that required any food truck vendor to pay $150 to renew their license every six months. Now, vendors will be required to pay only $50 a year.

This is so the health department can inspect what is being sold.

Mayor Trent Conaway says they are also trying to look after the businesses in the village that have to pay for a food license.

“They’re paying taxes, big taxes. I understand food trucks pay taxes too but they’re here. They donate to the kids’ sporting events. They donate to the schools, they do stuff for the schools. So we have to watch out for them too,” he said.

The food trucks can still have their permits removed if they do not meet village ordinance safety standards.