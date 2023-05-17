YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission Wednesday approved a permanent license for Phantom Fireworks to run a sports betting facility in downtown Youngstown.

The plan is to run the sports book at the Covelli Centre where — with the city council’s approval — a section will be added on.

A Phantom Fireworks spokesman would not say where at the Covelli Centre the add-on will take place, though the final plan is expected in a week or two.

Phantom has six months to be operational. It may take longer, and the spokesman says if Phantom shows good faith, an extension would likely be granted.