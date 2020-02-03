Library in Youngstown closed for power outage

Local News

Thousands of customers were without power in the area after a crash in Youngstown around 6 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LubosHouska via pixabay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Newport Public Library in Youngstown announced Monday that they were closed for the day due to a power outage.

The library is expected to reopen Tuesday with regular hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They also canceled Monday’s program with the PLYMC’s American Sign Language Club, which was supposed to start at 6 p.m.

Thousands of customers were without power in the area after a crash in Youngstown around 6 a.m.

All other libraries in Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County system are still open on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com