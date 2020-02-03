Library in Youngstown closed for power outage

Thousands of customers were without power in the area after a crash in Youngstown around 6 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Newport Public Library in Youngstown announced Monday that they were closed for the day due to a power outage.

The library is expected to reopen Tuesday with regular hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They also canceled Monday’s program with the PLYMC’s American Sign Language Club, which was supposed to start at 6 p.m.

All other libraries in Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County system are still open on Monday.