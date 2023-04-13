POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Library is getting a makeover.

A project to refresh the facility begins next month. The work taking place will include replacing carpet, painting, and a refreshed and updated look inside the building.

The library will shut down May 1 for one week and then will reopen May 8 in a limited capacity in the lower-level meeting room.

A limited collection will be available there. You can request materials from other branches, return books, pick up materials and sign up for the summer reading program at the temporary space.

The work is expected to begin in June and is expected to take several weeks.