MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County announced hours would be changing at some of its branches, including a reopening of one branch.

In a PLYMC Facebook post, the library system announced that on Tuesday, November 8, the Tri-Lakes branch will reopen Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 12 to 5:30 p.m.

Starting Monday, the Michael Kusalaba branch will extend its hours. The new hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, all PLYMC branches will be closed for a staff service day. All will reopen on Thursday.

The Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson closed earlier in October due to staff shortages.