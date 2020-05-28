Libraries in Trumbull County reopening next week

The first hour each day will be reserved for seniors and others vulnerable to COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren-Trumbull County Public Libraries are reopening Monday.

The six libraries will open at 11 a.m. The first hour each day will be reserved for seniors and others vulnerable to COVID-19.

Thirty-two of the 97 staff members are being called back to work.

Everyone visiting the libraries is asked to wear a face covering, along with staff members.

All books and other items that are borrowed and returned will be quarantined for three days, then sanitized before going back on the shelves.

Libraries in Mahoning County are still closed, but some will be offering curbside pick-up starting next week.