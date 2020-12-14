Liberty’s newest police officer makes history as first minority woman sworn into department

Officer Ashley Kitchen has almost a year of experience under her belt, and she currently works for Mill Creek Metro Parks Police

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty’s newest police officer is making history at the department.

Officer Ashley Kitchen is the first minority woman to work at Liberty Police.

She was sworn in at Girard Municipal Court Monday morning.

She says she’s excited to join Liberty’s force.

“I just heard good things about this department. I know the community supports the police and I just wanted to be part of something like that,” Kitchen said.

“She adds a lot to our police department. She’s fluent in Spanish,” said Chief Toby Meloro of the Liberty Police Department.

Kitchen starts at Liberty Police on January 4.