LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Township’s Fire Station 34, located on Belmont Avenue, is closed again due to staffing issues.

According to a post on the Liberty Professional Firefighters Assoc. L2075’s page, Station 34 will be closed for 24 hours.

The station also closed last week due to staffing issues as two full-time employees were out due to sickness or injury and another recently resigned.

Chief Douglas Theobald said last week that the department’s part-time employees are also limited to working 36 hours per week. Those employees also often have limited availability because of full-time employment elsewhere or because they’re attending classes.

Theobald said it’s a challenge across the area to hire and keep candidates.