WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Girard woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Tierra Fields, 24, received the sentence from Judge Andrew Logan in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.

Fields pleaded guilty for a Sept. 6, 2019, crash in Hubbard Township that killed Jalisha Wylie, 22, and injured another person as well as Fields.

She was indicted in January 2020 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs after blood tests came back and showed she had a blood-alcohol content of .135. The legal limit to be considered drunk in Ohio is .08.

Accident investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the car Fields was driving was traveling south on U.S. Route 62 where it intersects with Interstate when it went off the road, hit a culvert, went airborne and landed in the road.