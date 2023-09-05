YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty woman charged with killing a 13-year-old girl during a large party on a South Side street pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Sentencing will be after a presentence investigation is completed for Shamara Green, 29, who pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Green also pleaded guilty to a firearm specification. The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of seven to nine years in prison.

Green is accused of the May 19 shooting death of London Jones, 13. Jones was killed while her mother was at a large party at about 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Street.

Detectives said there Green was arguing with someone when she pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Jones was standing on a sidewalk when she was struck by gunfire and died of her wounds. A man was also hit in the foot by a bullet.

Green was taken into custody several hours after the shooting after she was questioned several times by detectives.

Police said they were frustrated that a young child was out late on a school night and that several witnesses lied to them.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich told the judge that he spoke to Jones’ family and they approved of the plea bargain.

Jones was a student in the Liberty school district. Investigators said her mother and Green were friends.