Liberty woman accused of stealing beer from neighbor’s apartment

A Liberty woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of breaking into a neighbor’s apartment and stealing beer from the refrigerator.

A woman called police on Monday night after receiving calls from her children that their neighbor, “Kathy,” pushed her way into their apartment after asking if their father was home. They said she then went to the kitchen, taking two Genesee Ice beers from the refrigerator, before leaving, according to a police report.

The woman, who was at work when the alleged theft occurred, told police that she had been arguing with Kathy earlier in the day, according to the report.

Police said the suspect, 49-year-old Kathryn Ratliff, was known to officers from prior incidents in which they had been called.

When questioned, Ratliff denied being at the apartment on W. Montrose Avenue. Police said when asked if she had anything to drink, she said she drank two Genesee Ice beers.

She was arrested and charged with burglary.

Tuesday, bond was set at $15,000, and Ratliff was ordered to have no contact with the victim. She’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 25.