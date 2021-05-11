Liberty woman accused in accident that injured boyfriend goes before judge

Chaileen McGarry is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty woman accused of seriously hurting her boyfriend in a February accident appeared in Niles Municipal Court.

Chaileen McGarry is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI. According to the criminal complaint, McGarry hit Kyle Saunders with her vehicle while she was under the influence of alcohol.

The accident happened on Feb. 17 on Deforest Road in Weathersfield. According to a police report, McGarry told troopers she started driving away after Saunders got out of her car and didn’t see him run after her until it was too late.

Saunders suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent more than a month in the hospital. During her initial appearance, McGarry’s attorney, Jerry Ingram, requested a recognizance bond saying she can’t drive, isn’t a flight risk and is undergoing treatment.

“As we speak, she is going through substance abuse counseling at Meridian Services, mental health counseling at the Coleman Center,” Ingram said.

Judge Christopher Shaker set McGarry’s bond at $25,000.

McGarry waived her preliminary hearing. Her case was bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.